Lord Ram to return home after centuries of trials, struggles: BJP chief JP Nadda

Applauding the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said that Bharat has experienced remarkable progress.

"Over the last decade, under the guidance and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat has experienced remarkable progress. This advancement can be attributed to the relentless dedication of our leader PM Narendra Modi. One of the cornerstones of Bharat's transformative decade has been the focus on inclusive development," he said.

Meanwhile, posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple on Saturday, two days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said, "The eyes of the deity are hidden behind a piece of cloth as they cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony."

However, several purported images of the idol, with the eyes uncovered, went viral on social media platforms.

However, claiming that the viral images were not of the real idol, Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI, "As per our beliefs, the eyes of the idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. The images showing the eyes are not of the real idol. And, if the idol in the viral images is genuine, then there should be an investigation into who revealed the eyes and leaked the pictures."

"All procedures and rituals will be conducted as per our scriptures and beliefs. The eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed till the 'Pran Pratishtha' has been done," the seer added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.