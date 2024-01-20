Pawar kin gets ED notice in laundering case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday served notice on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar in connection with a money laundering case linked to Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).

Rohit Pawar (38) has been summoned on January 24 as part of its money laundering probe into the alleged scam.

Earlier, the central agency raided the premises of Baramati Agro -- a company owned by Rohit Pawar -- and its connected locations across Maharashtra. Rohit is the nephew of Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and the state’s deputy CM and Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar.

In his social media post, Rohit Pawar said that he has been getting phone calls and messages inquiring about the ED notice. The ED officers are just following the instructions and that he will extend all his cooperation as always. The MLA said he has requested the central agency that instead of January 24, he is ready to appear before them on January 22-23 as the Maratha community will be in Mumbai to step up pressure over the reservation demand on January 24.