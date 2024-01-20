Railways allocates three special trains from Tripura to Ayodhya

AGARTALA: The Railways has allocated three special trains to Tripura for ferrying people to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers in the Ram temple, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader said on Saturday.

The three special trains were given to the northeastern state after Chief Minister Manik Saha wrote to Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to provide special trains from Agartala to Ayodhya.

"The Railways has allocated three special trains for Ram Bhakts of the state to visit Ayodhya and offer prayers to Lord Ram.

The three trains will leave the state for Ayodhya on January 31, February 21 and 27", BJP Tripura Yuva Morcha general secretary Rana Ghosh told PTI.

Each Ayodhya-bound train will carry 1,640 passengers of the state, he said, adding that party leaders and supporters will get priority.

"Apart from party leaders, Ram Bhakts will also get a chance to board Ayodhya bound train to offer prayer to Lord Ram.

Around 5,000 pilgrims will be able to offer prayer at Ram temple till February 27", he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and senior leaders are unlikely to join the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, an official said.

"The chief minister is not going to Ayodhya to witness the historic - the consecration ceremony of Ram temple.

He will visit later on", said an official of the Chief Minister's Office.

"No party leader including the BJP state president is going to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

We all will witness the programme on digital platforms in different locations", said BJP media in-charge, Sunit Sarkar.

The state has already declared a half-holiday in all the government offices and educational institutions on January 22 to mark the event.