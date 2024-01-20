Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray receives invitation for Pran Pratishtha by speed post

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray received an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to sources.



The invitation has been received by speed post, said sources. The party's discontent has deepened due to the choice of sending the invitation via speed post. Expressing displeasure over the manner of the invitation, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Thackeray played a significant role in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Lord Ram will not pardon this, and a curse will follow."

