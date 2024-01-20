SIT formed, 3 arrested for culpable homicide in Gujarat boat capsize

AHMEDABAD: A day after 14 lives were lost and several people were injured in a boat capsizing incident in Vadodara, the City Police Commissioner established a Special Investigation Team and an FIR was lodged against 18 individuals on Friday. The Manager of a recreation zone and two others were arrested for culpable homicide.

The Vadodara Police Commissioner announced the formation of an SIT to investigate the tragic boat capsizing incident in Harni Lake, Vadodara. This SIT comprises seven police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, two Police Inspectors, and one Police Sub-Inspector.

The tragedy prompted the police to file an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against 18 individuals, including the partners of Kotia Projects, the entity contracted by the civic body to manage Harni Lake Zone.