Tourists make a beeline to this winter wonderland

He said that tourists are mesmerised by the landscapes covered with white carpet of snow against the backdrop of majestic Himalayan peaks. According to Sajad, a good number of tourists have visited the Sinthan Top in the last few days and all of them were all praise for the place.

Another tour operator, Hashim Ali said that since there is no snow in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, they are diverting tourists to picturesque Sinthan Top. “The tourists come to Kashmir in winters to enjoy snow. They are disheartened on not finding snow in Gulmarg, Pahalgam but once they visit here, they are overjoyed and are awestruck by the beauty of the place. They enjoy snow sledge-ride, playing with snowballs, and taking pictures and videos,” he said.

A tourist couple from Maharashtra said that they are satisfied after visiting the snow covered Sinthan Top. “We visited Pahalgam and there was no snow. Then we visited Sinthan Top and spent our leisure time there. We will take good memories of the place along with us. It is a very beautiful place and people visiting Kashmir now should visit this place,” they said.

The tourist flow to the Sinthan Top is bound to increase further with more tourists likely to visit the snow covered place during their visit to the Valley. “We did not find snow anywhere in Srinagar, Gulmarg or Pahalgam. Sinthan Top is the only place where you will find snow. Our journey to see snow in Kashmir is successful and we are returning satisfied,” said a tourist Karan from Chennai.