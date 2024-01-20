Women tri-services contingent led by Captain Sandhya gears up to make history at Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: In a first for the Republic Day parade here, an all-women tri-services contingent from the Army, Navy and Air Force will march down the Kartavyapath, showcasing the seamless integration of Indian armed forces.

"I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to lead it. It is a proud moment for me as well as every member of the team," 26-year-old Captain Sandhya, who is leading the contingent, told PTI after a practice session.

The contingent mostly has Agniveers and some of the regular recruits.

The team of 148 members has been in Delhi since early December to prepare for the historic moment, and before that, they practised at their respective places for two months.

"Despite the difference in drills and procedures of the three services, the contingent trained together as a cohesive unit with a common goal.

"The goal is to give our best, emanate Nari Shakti in every step we march," Captain Sandhya, who participated in the Republic Day parade in 2017 as an NCC cadet from Delhi Directorate, said.