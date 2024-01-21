Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: AIIMS rolls back decision to stay shut till 2.30 pm

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in national capital Delhi has reversed its decision to take half-day off on 22 January, Monday, citing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony.

The reversal of decision by the central government-run hospital comes amid severe backlash for taking a half-day off, the Mint reports.

On Saturday the AIIMS Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on 22 January citing Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya.

However, the hospitals had noted that all critical clinical services will continue their operations.

This morning, AIIMS-Delhi, according to the NDTV, issued a fresh notification, stating that the OPD "shall remain open to attend to patients with appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care".