Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' re-enters Assam from Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi resumed the second leg of its Assam journey on Sunday, after a night halt in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The Yatra re-entered Assam through Rajgarh in Biswanath district and is proceeding towards Nagaon district in the central part of the state.

The march, being carried out on foot and bus, had conducted its first leg of Assam journey from Thursday to Saturday afternoon.

It has now started its second leg and will travel through the state till March 25, covering a total of 833 km.

A public meeting, to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, among others, is scheduled at Kaliabor in Nagaon later in the day.