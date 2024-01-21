Goa hotel manager's wife died in shallow sand waters, such deaths are cases of homicide, not accidental: Official

PANAJI: The death of a 27-year-old woman in Goa, for which her husband has been arrested, was due to drowning in the shallow sand waters, which are cases of homicide and not suicide or accident, a forensic department official on Sunday said citing initial probe into the case.

Gaurav Katiyar (29), the manager of a restaurant at a luxury hotel in South Goa, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder for allegedly drowning his wife Diksha Gangwar on Friday at the Cabo de Rama beach, police said.

The accused tried to pass off his wife's death as an accident after committing the crime, but a video shot by a man exposed his claim.

The state forensic department official, attached to the South Goa District Hospital, told PTI that the initial investigation has revealed the woman died in the "shallow sand waters".

Most of the times, deaths due to drowning in the shallow sand waters are cases of murder as no one can die in such low depth waters due to drowning, unless forced to, he said.

The official said the deaths in the shallow sand waters are cases of "homicide and not suicide or accident".

The postmortem on the woman's body would be conducted on Monday, the official said.

He said the medical examination of the accused conducted on Saturday showed injury marks due to scratching on his chest.

"There are marks on the chest, usually when there is a scuffle. There is a possibility that the deceased tried to save her and in the process scratched the chest of the accused," he said.