Has not found time to visit Manipur: Congress slams PM Modi after his Statehood Day wishes

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he greeted the people of Manipur on their statehood day, saying he has expressed his wishes through social media but "has not found time nor thought it necessary" to visit the state which has gone through so much pain and agony since May 3 last year.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said violence persists and social harmony has been destroyed in the state, and alleged that the PM maintains his silence and refuses to meet political leaders and parties from the state.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister tweets on Manipur Statehood Day but has not found time nor thought it necessary to visit the state which has gone through so much pain and agony since May 3rd, 2023."

"The distress of the people of the state continues. Violence persists. Social harmony has been destroyed. But the PM maintains his silence and refuses to meet political leaders and parties from the state," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.