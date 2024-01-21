'Fully developed foetus has right to live': Rajasthan HC turns down minor rape victim’s abortion plea

"The medical board is in the opinion that abortion at such an advanced stage would endanger her life. The court observed that any attempt of termination of pregnancy at this advanced stage is likely to lead to a premature delivery and the same may affect the neurotic development of the unborn child. The fully developed foetus also has the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India to enter in this world and live a healthy life without any abnormalities," the court order said.