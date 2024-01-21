Russia- bound aircraft crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, did refueling at Gaya, clarifies Centre

NEW DELHI: A small aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan did not belong to any Indian carrier and the plane did refuelling at the Gaya airport while it was flying to Moscow from an airport in Thailand, the government said on Sunday.

Amid reports that it was an Indian plane that was involved in the crash, the civil aviation ministry said the aircraft was registered in Morocco.

"As per available information, the crashed aircraft is a DF-10 (Dassault Falcon) small aircraft registered in Morocco.It is not an aircraft of Indian carriers.