After Rahul stopped from visiting temple in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi visits Batadrava Than to offer prayers

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday prevented by the Assam police from going to Batadrava, the birthplace of 15th-16th century saint-reformer Sankardeva.
Gandhi, who is in the state leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had plans to visit the Batadrava Than, a monastery, and offer prayers.
After he was prevented, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the holy site which holds an immense importance for the followers of neo-Vaishnavism.
“On behalf of Shri Rahul Gandhi, I visited the birthplace of Saint Srimanta Sankardeva. Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit Batadrava Than by the police citing law & order and pre-scheduled program. The fact is the opposite because there was no program taking place,” Gogoi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
He said the Than was absolutely empty. There was no crowd and a false rumour was spread that the law and order situation might arise, the Congress MP said, adding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma brought a black day to the Batadrava Than and the legacy of Sankardeva.
In a video, police personnel were seen blocking Gandhi’s path and he was heard asking them what wrong he did that he was not being allowed to go to the monastery.
“I was invited there on the 11th (January). I think they have been pressurized. Now, I am asking if Gaurav can go because he is the local MP. They have been obviously ordered from top. They don’t want me to go,” he said.
After briefly sitting on a dharna in protest, he later told journalists that he wanted to visit the Batadrava Than and pay his respect to Sankardeva.
“We follow his (Sankardeva’s) path. For us, he is like a guru. They cited law and order situation. It is strange that Gaurav Gogoi can go. Others can go. Only Rahul Gandhi cannot go. I will go when I get an opportunity,” he said.
Asked if he will visit any other temple on the day, he said, “Let’s see”.
The Batadrava Than Management Committee as well as the chief minister had requested the Congress leader on Sunday to visit the monastery after 3 pm on Monday.
The committee had said it was expecting a large gathering inside and outside the monastery given the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Sarma had stated that Gandhi’s visit would create a competition between Ram temple and Batadrava Than.