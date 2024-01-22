After Rahul stopped from visiting temple in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi visits Batadrava Than to offer prayers

He said the Than was absolutely empty. There was no crowd and a false rumour was spread that the law and order situation might arise, the Congress MP said, adding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma brought a black day to the Batadrava Than and the legacy of Sankardeva.

In a video, police personnel were seen blocking Gandhi’s path and he was heard asking them what wrong he did that he was not being allowed to go to the monastery.

“I was invited there on the 11th (January). I think they have been pressurized. Now, I am asking if Gaurav can go because he is the local MP. They have been obviously ordered from top. They don’t want me to go,” he said.

After briefly sitting on a dharna in protest, he later told journalists that he wanted to visit the Batadrava Than and pay his respect to Sankardeva.

“We follow his (Sankardeva’s) path. For us, he is like a guru. They cited law and order situation. It is strange that Gaurav Gogoi can go. Others can go. Only Rahul Gandhi cannot go. I will go when I get an opportunity,” he said.