Anti-radiation equipment fitted across land borders

NEW DELHI: Enhancing security set-up at Integrated Check Posts across the country, the Land Port Authority of India under direction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been installing Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE) to detect illicit import of radioactive materials into India.

Officials in the Land Port Authority said of the total 10 checkposts, plans are afoot to install RDEs at six of them and the work has been in progress at different stages of implementation. A decision to add two more would soon be taken.

The 10 checkposts are Dera Baba Nanak and Attari in Punjab, Raxul and Jogbani in Bihar, Petrapole in West Bengal, Satarkandi in Assam, Agartala and Srimantapur in Tripura and Moreh in Manipur and Dawki in Meghalaya.

Of these at two Integrated checkposts — Petrapole and Moreh — equipment would be installed at a later stage and at Dera Baba Nanak, since no goods movement takes place, there is no need to put up RDE, the officials said. These checkposts are situated along land border with Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar.