Assam Congress chief injured in Rahul’s yatra

GUWAHATI: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday as Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was assaulted and left with a bleeding nose. When the yatra bus reached Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district, about 60 people gheraoed the bus, according to the Congress. When Borah got down from the bus, he was beaten up. Those who tried to save the state Congress chief were also thrashed, party leaders claimed.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the yatra’s troubles in the state. He said the CM became nervous from the day a group of women left the venue of a “government programme” to meet Gandhi and take photos with him.

Congress leaders alleged Gandhi and others were heckled on Monday by a crowd who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans. Speaking at a meeting later, Gandhi said, “Around 20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus; when I came out from the bus, they ran away.”

On Monday, Gandhi was to visit a Vaishnavite monastery betwen 8-9 am, but was denied permission. The monastery asked Gandhi to reach there only after 3 pm, saying his visit in the morning would disturb the programmes being planned in connection with the Ram temple consecration.