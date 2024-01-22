Bachchan, Rajini, Alia-Ranbir attend Ram temple consecration; Parvathy, Jeo Baby share Preamble

At the temple premises, the screen icon was spotted interacting with Arun Govil, the actor who became a household name with the portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 TV serial "Ramayan".

The Bachchans also met BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi was photographed disembarking from a chartered plane at the Ayodhya airport.

He was accompanied by his wife Surekha and son, "RRR" star Ram Charan.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday, previously hailed the ceremony as a "divine experience".

After the completion of the rituals, several personalities including Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, actor Ajay Devgn, and singer Shreya Ghoshal extended their wishes on social media.

"Can't believe I'm lucky enough to witness something as historic & auspicious as #RamMandirPranPrathistha in my lifetime.

Proud to see how our entire nation has united to welcome our Ram Lalla back home in Ayodhya!" Devgn said on X.