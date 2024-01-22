BJP, JD(U) fight it out over event linked to Karpoori Thakur’s legacy

PATNA: Even as Bihar’s all major parties are vying with each other to woo the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) by organising veteran socialist leader and former chief minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary celebrations, the BJP on Sunday assailed chief minister Nitish Kumar after the venue allegedly allotted for celebration was given to JD (U) later.
Veteran socialist leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary will be celebrated on January 24. EBCs – a conglomerate of 130 smaller castes- constitute 36.1 percent of the state’s population. In majority of the times, EBCs decide the winner in closely fought elections and so every party is trying to woo them ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary alleged that Millar High School ground in Patna was allotted to them by Patna district administration for holding birth centenary celebration of Karpoori Thakur on January 24. Preparations were underway for the event which was likely to be attended by many stalwarts of the party.
He claimed that the same ground was allotted to JD(U) for organising a cultural show on the eve of the centenary celebration. “Permission was granted to BJP by Patna district administration much earlier. The venue has been allotted to JD(U) later, which is not justified,” he told the media and attacked Nitish for the action out of political vendetta. Nitish is also holding the post of president of JD(U).
Kumar will visit Karpoori’a ancestral village, Pitaunjhia village (known as Karpoori Gram) to participate in a function to mark his birth anniversary on January 24. Later in the day he will address a meeting organized by JD(U) at the Veterinary College ground in the state capital. Nitish is expected to make some important announcements for EBCs. Karpoori as chief minister of the state had implemented a reservation quota system for various social groups in 1978.
