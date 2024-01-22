BJP, JD(U) fight it out over event linked to Karpoori Thakur’s legacy

PATNA: Even as Bihar’s all major parties are vying with each other to woo the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) by organising veteran socialist leader and former chief minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary celebrations, the BJP on Sunday assailed chief minister Nitish Kumar after the venue allegedly allotted for celebration was given to JD (U) later.

Veteran socialist leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary will be celebrated on January 24. EBCs – a conglomerate of 130 smaller castes- constitute 36.1 percent of the state’s population. In majority of the times, EBCs decide the winner in closely fought elections and so every party is trying to woo them ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary alleged that Millar High School ground in Patna was allotted to them by Patna district administration for holding birth centenary celebration of Karpoori Thakur on January 24. Preparations were underway for the event which was likely to be attended by many stalwarts of the party.