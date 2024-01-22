Defamation case against Chouhan, other ministers

BHOPAL: A special court in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has ordered a case of defamation against state’s former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former MP minister Bhupendra Singh and current state BJP chief VD Sharma.

The court of judicial magistrate first class/special judicial magistrate (MP/MLA court) in Jabalpur, Vishveshwari Mishra ordered the registration of the defamation case against the three ruling BJP leaders under Section 500 IPC, while hearing the petition filed by Rajya Sabha member and Supreme Court advocate Vivek Tankha.

In the petition, Tankha had alleged that the BJP leaders had tarnished his image by making incorrect statements about his involvement in a Supreme Court case pertaining to other backward caste quota in the 2021 panchayat polls in the central Indian state.