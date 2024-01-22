HP minister Vikramaditya Singh deviates from Congress line, reaches Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

SHIMLA: Deviating from his party line, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, reached Ayodhya on Monday to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Another Congress MLA from the state Sudhir Sharma also reached Ayodhya for the ceremony.

On receiving the invitation to the ceremony earlier, Singh had promised to attend it, calling it a lifetime opportunity but later changed his stand with the Congress high command declining the invite to the event.