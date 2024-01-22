Indian Army begins joint military exercises with Egypt, Kyrgyzstan

The Indian and Egyptian armies on Monday began an 11-day military exercise in Egypt's Anshas in line with the overall aim of the two nations to expand bilateral defence and security engagement. This is the second edition of the special forces exercise, with the first being conducted in India last year.

The Indian contingent comprises 25 personnel from the Parachute Regiment (special forces) at the second edition of the India-Egypt exercise 'Cyclone'. They are joined by the Egyptian contingent, consisting of 25 personnel represented by the Egyptian Commando Squadron and the Egyptian Airborne Platoon.

The aim of the exercise is to acquaint both sides with each other's operating procedures in the backdrop of special operations in desert or semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bonds between the two armies through discussions and the rehearsal of tactical military drills.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both contingents to strengthen their bond and share best practices. It will also act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

The exercise will involve the planning and execution of special operations in the subconventional domain and will be conducted in three phases. While the first phase will include military exhibitions and tactical interactions, the second phase will focus on training on Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), counter-IED, and combat first aid. The third and final phase will encompass joint tactical exercises based on fighting in built-up areas and hostage rescue scenarios.