Juvenile held for harbouring militants in J&K terror attack case

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Sunday said it has apprehended a juvenile for harbouring terrorists involved in the killing of five civilians at Dhangri village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in January last year.

“The juvenile was incidentally lodged at Observation Home, RS Pura in Jammu in another case, registered at Police Station Gursai, Mendhar in District Poonch. He was taken into custody on Saturday by the NIA and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Rajouri, for remand,” the NIA said in a statement.

The agency said its investigation has revealed that the apprehended juvenile, along with two other arrested persons — namely Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Hussain — was involved in harbouring the terrorists, who had carried out the horrendous attack.

Nisar and Mushtaq were arrested in August last year and are currently in jail. “The duo had provided logistic support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout, which they constructed on the directions of Lashkar-e-Toiba handlers,” the probe agency said.