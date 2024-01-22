Kashmir in grip of intense cold wave

SRINAGAR: The cold wave in Kashmir intensified as most places in the valley recorded extreme subzero temperatures, officials said here on Monday.

The minimum plunged 7.4 degrees below freezing point in Pulwama and Shopian towns in south Kashmir on Sunday night, the officials said.

The twin towns in south Kashmir were the coldest recorded places in the valley.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, dropping from previous night's minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius.

They said Qazigund town in south Kashmir recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 6 degrees Celsius.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days as Srinagar day temperatures were over eight degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, officials said here.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the valley in the first three weeks of January.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow.

The weather office, however, has forecast the possibility of light snowfall at some places in the valley from January 25 to January 31.