Manipur CM holds meeting with representatives of 10 political parties to address situation in the state

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he has chaired a meeting with representatives of 10 political parties to address the current situation in the ethnic violence-hit state.

He also said "constructive discussions" were held during the meeting at the CM secretariat on Sunday.

"Chaired a meeting with representatives of the 10 political parties at my secretariat to address the current situation in Manipur.

"Constructive discussions were held, reflecting a united commitment to navigate challenges and work collectively for the well-being of our state," Singh said on social media.

After Sunday's meeting, Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi said the "10 political parties have urged the chief minister to seek an appointment with the prime minister and his intervention to end the more-than-8-month-long crisis".

"Protecting the lives and properties of the people is the duty of the state government and the state has the right to ask the Centre for manpower and tools required for that," Ibobi said.

Representatives of the Congress, JD(U), Trinamool Congress, AAP and CPI were among those who participated in the meeting.