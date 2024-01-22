NewsClick's HR head withdraws from SC plea against arrest under UAPA

NEW DELHI: NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his petition against his arrest under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Earlier this month, a Delhi court had allowed Chakravarty to turn an approver in the case lodged against the news portal under UAPA over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The separate pleas filed by Chakravarty and NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha against their arrest under the anti-terror law came up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai.

An advocate appearing in the matter requested the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, that Chakravarty be allowed to withdraw his plea.

"Let him withdraw if he wants to withdraw," Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Delhi Police, told the bench, while responding to the lawyer's prayer.

The bench allowed Chakravarty to withdraw the plea.

Raju told the bench that the other petition filed by Purkayastha has to be heard.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on January 30.