Patna Diary: Prashant Kishor's ‘Jan Suraaj' to field 75 EBC candidates in 2025 Bihar polls

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 500-bed Sriram Janki Medical College at Sarairanjan in Samastipur on the eve of consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The land for the institute, which also has 100 MBBS seats, was donated by Sriram Janki Trust. The CM said that all medical facilities with advanced technology will be available at this medical college, which has been built at a cost of `591 crore. CM Nitish also announced to increase the capacity of the hospital to 1000-bed soon. Nitish, didn’t forget to give credit to Centre for playing an important role.

Political strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor has announced a significant initiative for the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar under the aegis of ‘Jan Suraaj’. At a function to celebrate birth centenary of socialist leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, Kishor said that ‘Jan Suraaj’ will field 75 candidates belonging to EBCs in assembly polls. In addition, ‘Jan Suraaj’ has decided to provide financial assistance to 500 EBC students annually, with 10 to 15 students chosen from each district, ensuring comprehensive support for their academic pursuits.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has shifted education minister Prof Chandrashekhar to the less important department — Sugarcane Industries department. His latest move has come at a time when there is an intense speculation over JD (U)-RJD relationship. Prof Chandrashekhar had courted controversy for his objectionable remarks on Ramcharitmanas and other religious matters even as his relationship with the education department’s additional chief secretary K K Pathak was also far from normal. It will be interesting to see what type of relationship he has with the top bureaucrat of his department.

