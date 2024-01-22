Rahul asked not to hold street-corner meeting and padayatra in Assam's Morigaon

ASSAM: Morigaon district commissioner on Monday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to refrain from holding a street-corner meeting and a padayatra as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as miscreants may try to disrupt peace and tranquility in the district.

"On the basis of intelligence inputs, the district administration apprehends the involvement of miscreants who may try to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the district by indulging in anti-social activities taking advantage of two major events happening on the same day -- The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha, simultaneously", district commissioner Devashis Sarma said in a letter to the Congress functionaries.

'In the interest of Rahul Gandhi's safety and security, who is a 'Z plus' protectee along with our responsibility to avert any probable law and order disruption in Morigaon district, we request that the party refrains from proposed street-corner meeting at the Bihutoli police point and padyatra from the Srimanta Sankardeva Chowk in Morigaon town', the letter said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi was barred from visiting the birthplace of iconic Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva.