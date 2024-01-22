Rajasthan calls special Bengal craftsmen for temple replica

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is poised for a celebration on the day of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. At the heart of Jaipur’s renowned Ramniwas Bagh, craftsmen from Bengal are working on a 35-meter high Ram temple replica.

The entire Ram Niwas Bagh complex is being transformed into a reminiscent of the Ayodhya pilgrimage site, adorned with decorations. A helicopter will add to the spectacle by showering flower petals during the day. Jaipur’s markets are also partaking in the festivities with decorations, and Ramdhun will be played across the city.

The historical Ramniwas Bagh is being metamorphosed to mirror Ayodhya, showcasing a 35-feet-high Shri Ram Temple crafted by 150 Bengali artisans. The Ramdwar, Sitadwar, Laxman Dwar, and Hanuman Dwar will be captivating focal points. There will also be a drone show with 300 drones making a replica of the Ram Temple in the sky, making it the first-of-its-kind public event that spans three to four kilometers.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will participate in the program, emphasising on its devotional aspect. A procession will precede the event, featuring live tableaux of Ram, Lakshman, and Sita, welcomed with flower showers along the route. The procession will culminate at Albert Hall, where 51 Pandits will conduct Maha Aarti using 11 thousand lamps and Vedic mantras. On Sunday, the ‘Ek Sham Ram Ke Naam’ program at Albert Hall featured 30 sitar players playing Ramdhun, and thousands of lamps.

