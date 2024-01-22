SC adjourns hearing on bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle-smuggling case to Feb 27

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to February 27 the hearing on the bail plea moved by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested in connection with a cattle-smuggling case.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal, meanwhile, directed the lower court to proceed with the trial on February 22.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Mondal, submitted that four charge sheets have been filed in the case and everybody is out of jail except the TMC leader.

He told the court that Mondal is in jail for one-and-half years while the main accused has got bail in the case.

"There are 309 witnesses. I am the only person who is in jail while others have got bail," Rohatgi told the court adding that the trial is not progressing in the case.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation, opposed the bail plea saying Mondal is a very influential person and added he was involved in tampering with evidence.

The Calcutta High Court rejected Mondal's bail plea in January last year.

The Trinamool Congress leader had prayed for bail, submitting at that time that he was in custody for more than 145 days.