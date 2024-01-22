Madhya Pradesh: Temple tour for ‘kar sevaks’ after Jan 22

BHOPAL: All ‘kar sevaks’ from Madhya Pradesh, who were part of the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya during the early 1990s will be taken by the BJP to temple town for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla, after Monday’s consecration ceremony is over.

A group of state BJP leaders led by party’s MP president and first-time Lok Sabha member VD Sharma and newly elected MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani honoured Bhopal-resident Achal Singh, one of the ‘kar sevaks’ who were part of the movement which led to demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya in 1992. The BJP leaders visited the house of the middle-aged Singh in Kolar area of Bhopal on Sunday and honoured him with floral garlands.

Singh, was among those ‘kar sevaks’ who had climbed atop the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, ultimately leading to its demolition. Singh fell down from the structure and was grievously hurt. The mishap made him partially paralysed, owing to which his body’s movements are largely restricted even 31 years later.

“We’re fortunate to be with a ‘kar sevaks’ like Achal Singh, who was part of the making history at Ayodhya in 1992. A day before the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, it was our duty to visit Singh and honour him. The MP BJP will take all ‘kar sevaks’ of that time to Ayodhya,” the MP BJP chief announced.