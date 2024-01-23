A golden moment, temple symbolises New India: RSS chief

AYODHYA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called the enthronement of Ram Lalla a golden day when the country regained its pride after sacrifices made in the course of over 500 years.
In his address to a gathering of eminent guests on the consecration ceremony, Bhagwat said the present generation had the good fortune that the long-awaited Ram temple was taking shape.
The RSS chief was present in the sanctum sanctorum with PM Modi during the rituals. He said Lord Ram Lalla’s return to Ayodhya was a symbol of the resurging “new India” that has the potential to save the world from all vices. He said the return of Lord Ram would inspire generations to be active to serve the nation.
Calling PM Modi a ‘tapasvi’, the RSS chief called upon the countrymen to back him in his endeavour of nation-building. “Pradhan Mantri ji ne tap kiya ab humko bhi tap karna hai (PM did penance. Now it is our turn to do our part to make his penance a success),” he said.
Bhagwat said one will have to eliminate all discords to see the “return of Ram Rajya.” “We will have to learn to forget small discords which often transform into bigger issues,” he said.
He described Ayodhya as a place that had no room for discord, conflict, or dilemma. There was no arrogance among people in Ram Rajya and they used to behave with “dignity” and did away with their “egos”, said Bhagwat. “We need to behave in the same manner while maintaining close coordination with each other as a nation.” Bhagwat said maintaining cordial relationships was the first step towards proper religious behaviour, followed by service and charity.
Recalling Mahatma Gandhi, the RSS chief suggested that one should adjust to other requirements and opinions. “Earth has everything for everyone’s needs. We should spare something for the cause of others,” he said.
With Ram Lalla’s consecration in Ayodhya, India’s self-pride has returned, Bhagwat said. Ram Lalla has returned home after 500 years because of the penance of a lot of people and I salute their hard work and sacrifices.
“But why did he (Ram) leave? He left because there were disputes (kalah) in Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is coming and we have to shun all disputes and stop fighting among ourselves over petty issues. We will have to shun ego and stay united,” he said.
Knowing that there is Ram everywhere, we have to stay together, which is the first true practice of religion,” he added.