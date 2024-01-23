A golden moment, temple symbolises New India: RSS chief

AYODHYA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called the enthronement of Ram Lalla a golden day when the country regained its pride after sacrifices made in the course of over 500 years.

In his address to a gathering of eminent guests on the consecration ceremony, Bhagwat said the present generation had the good fortune that the long-awaited Ram temple was taking shape.

The RSS chief was present in the sanctum sanctorum with PM Modi during the rituals. He said Lord Ram Lalla’s return to Ayodhya was a symbol of the resurging “new India” that has the potential to save the world from all vices. He said the return of Lord Ram would inspire generations to be active to serve the nation.

Calling PM Modi a ‘tapasvi’, the RSS chief called upon the countrymen to back him in his endeavour of nation-building. “Pradhan Mantri ji ne tap kiya ab humko bhi tap karna hai (PM did penance. Now it is our turn to do our part to make his penance a success),” he said.

Bhagwat said one will have to eliminate all discords to see the “return of Ram Rajya.” “We will have to learn to forget small discords which often transform into bigger issues,” he said.