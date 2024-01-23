Ayodhya all decked up in its glory and colour

AYODHYA: Ayodhya is soaked in religious fervour with the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The residents were overtly emotional as devotees, both inside and outside the town, danced in unprecedented joy on Monday.

The feelings among the residents were reinforced by the lofty description of the town as divya (divine) Ayodhya, ‘navya’ (new) Ayodhya and ‘bhavya’ (grand) Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address post-consecration ceremony.

For Rajesh Narain Singh, a teacher in Saket Inter College, the temple town exterior is unmatched. “History is made here. Our Ram Lalla has got the rightful place which he deserves. The day is very special for me. I have witnessed the struggles and sacrifices made to bring us to this level.”

For Yash Tiwari, the moment offers boundless happiness. The resident of Amaniganj says the ‘tapasya’ (penance) has met with success.

Palash Gupta, a resident of Chhoti Devkauli, said, “We have a sense of pride. I have no words to express my emotions. It is only devotion, nothing else. The dream of our grandparents and parents has come true.”