Consecration is a harbinger of Ram Rajya in India: Yogi

AYODHYA: Starting his address with a shloka taken from Ram Charitmanas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that words were failing, only profound emotions were dominant as Ram Lalla, after a wait of five centuries, had got his final and permanent abode.

A 500-year-old dream of Hindus of not only India but across the globe, has come true and the community stood vindicated with the consecration of Ram Lalla, he said. “The heart is full of emotions, brimming with sentiments. I am sure all those present here to be a part of this historic event, must be having the same feelings,” said the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering of 7,000 distinguished guests on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in the new temple in Ayodhya on Monday, the UP CM expressed deep satisfaction and said that the temple has been constructed exactly where it was resolved to be built.

“It was for the first time in history that the majority community had to struggle for so long to get their deity his rightful place,” he said. “Har man mein Ram hain, har ankh harsh aur santosh ke aansuon se bhigi hai, har jivha Ram naam jap rahi hai, pura rashtra Ram mai hai, aisa lagta hai hum treta mein aa gaye hain (Every heart has Ram, every eye is welling up with gaiety and contentment, everyone is repeating the name of Ram, entire country is replete with the devotion as if we all are living in Treta Yug),” said the CM, giving words to his emotions.