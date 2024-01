Addressing the invitees later, Modi gave a call to go beyond the grand mandir’s construction to build the foundation of a “strong, capable and divine” India of the next 1,000 years.

Sharing his experience of the divine consciousness inside the garbh griha, the PM said he did not have appropriate words to share his emotions. “My body was pulsating with energy and the mind is devoted to the moment of pran pratishtha,” he shared.

It was is not just the consecration of a new idol but that of the unwavering faith in the Indian culture manifested in the form of Ram, who is the embodiment of human values and the highest ideals, he said.

Getting emotional with his eyes welling up, Modi took a brief pause before apologising to Lord Ram for the delay in consecrating him in his abode. “Today that vacuum has been filled, surely, Shri Ram will forgive us,” he said.

“January 22, 2024 is not a mere date on the calendar, it is the starting point of a new kaal chakra (wheel of time),” the PM said, adding this is India’s time to move forward. “We all have waited for this era, this period. Now we will not stop. We will continue to reach the heights of development.”

Describing Modi as a tapasvi (doing penance), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called upon the countrymen to back him in his endeavor of nation building. “Pradhan Mantri ji ne tap kiya ab humko bhi tap karna hai (PM did penance. Now it is our turn to do so),” he said.

He called it a golden day when the country regained its pride with the enthronement of Ram Lalla in his abode, adding many generations had made sacrifices to usher in the present moment, which came after 500 years.

The day began with mangal dhwani (auspicious sound) by 50 musical instruments, including conch shells, amid a stream of guests and dignitaries thronging the temple site. Playback singers like Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan then set the tone for the day by paying tribute to Lord Ram through their rendition of bhajans.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple as the consecration ceremony was underway. Celebrations broke out across the country as they watched the event on their television screens.

Airport handled 100 chartered flights

The Ayodhya airport handled around 100 chartered flights on Monday as people flew in to the city to attend the consecration ceremony. Around 50 of those flights were business jets. As many as 8,000 people, including prominent politicians, industrialists, film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, and judges were invited