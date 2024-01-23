Delhi High Court recalls order allowing widow to abort 29-week pregnancy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday recalled its earlier order allowing a woman, who lost her husband in October last year, to terminate her 29-week foetus.

"Order is recalled," said Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Justice Prasad's latest decision came after the Centre filed a plea seeking recall of the January 4 order allowing medical termination of the pregnancy on the grounds that the child has a fair chance of survival and the court should consider protecting the right to life of the unborn infant.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

In its application, the central government said in the present case, "termination of pregnancy cannot happen unless the doctors conduct a foeticide, failing which there will be pre term delivery with huge complications".

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the woman was medically examined, also claimed that it was advisable that the pregnancy be continued for another two-three weeks for the betterment of the health of the mother and the child.