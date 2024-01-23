HC refuses to interfere with Lokpal proceedings in Shibu Soren case

RANCHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with proceedings pending before the Lokpal of India against former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren in a case related to an alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets.

The complaint was filed on August 5, 2020, that Shibu Soren and his family members have amassed huge wealth, disproportionate to their “known and declared sources of income” through unscrupulous means.

It was also mentioned in the complaint that Soren has amassed several commercial and residential properties in his and family members’ names by adopting corrupt and unscrupulous means by misusing the public exchequer in the State of Jharkhand.”

According to the court of Justice Subramonium Prasad, Soren’s plea was premature as the Lokpal is yet to apply its mind to the information provided by the CBI and decide whether an investigation is necessary or not. It is well settled that while conducting an inquiry, the material that can be unearthed is limited compared to the material that is unearthed when an investigation is conducted by a competent authority, it said.

The Court rejected the arguments given by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Shibu Soren, that the complaint is completely motivated and the Lokpal would invariably order investigation.

“As stated earlier, the Office of Lokpal is completely independent and an argument that the Lokpal would be influenced by political consideration cannot be countenanced. This allegation that the proceedings before the Lokpal is vitiated and can be politically motivated cannot be accepted,” said the Court.