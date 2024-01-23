Hindutva mob barges into Pune FTII, burn banners decrying Babri demolition

A group of men belonging to a local-right wing organization allegedly barged into Film and Television Institute in Pune and burned down the banner condemning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid put up by the students, police said.

The banner with the words "Babri Demolition, Death of Democracy" was put up by the FTII Students Association (FSA) on the campus on Monday, said deputy commissioner of police Sandip Gill.

Videos circulated on social media showed the men entering the campus shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. They were then seen burning down a poster reading “Remember Babri, death of Constitution” and destroying a board displaying photos to mark the event.

Three including student union president Mankap Nokwoham were injured during the clash. They have been hospitalized.

A student told Maktoob Media that the mob barged in although over a dozen security personnel were present. The student also accused the police of complicity, alleging that they watched students being attacked.

(With inputs from PTI)