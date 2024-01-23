Modi calls for strong, divine country for next 1,000 years

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it was the most appropriate time to have a vision of 1,000 years for India. “This is not an ordinary time period, but an indelible memory being imprinted on time,” he said during his 35-minute speech after performing the final ritual to consecrate Lord Ram in the new temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

“This is India’s time and India is going to move forward. After waiting for centuries, we have reached here. We all have waited for this era, this period. Now we will not stop. We will continue to reach the heights of development,” the Prime Minister said.

“January 22, 2024 is not a mere date on the calendar, it is the origin of a new ‘kaal chakra’,” said the PM, adding that mood of the nation had been perpetually festive since the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the progress of the developmental works infused new energy into citizens.

He underlined that the nation that breaks the shackles of the mindset of slavery and derives inspiration from the experiences of the past is the one that writes history.

Laying stress on the ethos of Lord Ram and its significance in the day-to-day life of countrymen, Modi made a mention of Indian Constitution, where Shri Ram was present in its original copy. He also made a point of the prolonged legal battle after independence to win the abode of Lord Ram.