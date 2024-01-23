Rahul Gandhi claims Union Home Minister "stopped" Interactions at Private University in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that he was "prevented" from interacting with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the "instructions" of the Union Home minister.

The directive to the varsity authorities was conveyed by the Union minister through the Assam chief minister's office, he claimed.

"I wanted to come to your university and address you, listen to you.

But what happened is that the Home minister of India called up the Chief Minister of Assam and the CMO called up the leadership of the university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students," Gandhi said, addressing students and others from atop his Yatra bus in the Assam-Meghalaya border.