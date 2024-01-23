PM's jumlas soar to the sun: Kharge's dig after govt launches rooftop solar power scheme

In a swipe at the prime minister, Kharge said, "Pradhan Mantri ji's JUMLAS soar to the Sun! Yesterday, PM announced a fresh target of installing rooftop solar for 1 crore houses."

The ground reality is that not even 10 lakh houses got rooftop solar installations in the past 10 years of BJP rule, the Congress chief claimed.

"Earlier, Modi government made a false promise of installing 40 GW of rooftop solar capacity by 2022. The status check of Modi government's grand announcements is the following :-- 70% of that target of 40 GW remains unfulfilled.Out of that, only 2.2 GW are installed in homes."