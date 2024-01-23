SC slams Gujarat cops for flogging Muslim men, asks what authority you have to tie people to poll and beat them?

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished the Gujarat Police over its officials publicly flogging five people belonging to the Muslim community at a village in Kheda district in 2022, asking angrily from where did they draw the authority to tie people to poles and beat them up.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta was hearing an appeal by four police personnel-- inspector A V Parmar, sub-inspector D B Kumavat, head constable K L Dabhi and constable R R Dabhi-- against the October 19, 2023 order of the Gujarat High Court by which they were sentenced to 14-day simple imprisonment for committing contempt of court for violating the apex court's guidelines about detaining and interrogating suspects.