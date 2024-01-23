Shah, Nadda offer prayers, say Ayodhya event unforgettable

NEW DELHI: Nobody in the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, missed their prayers during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. They offered prayers from wherever they were, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals in Ayodhya.

Mourning his sister’s death, Shah did not attend the Ayodhya event but prayed at Delhi’s Shri Laxmi Narayan temple (Birla Mandir). After watching the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on TV at Birla Mandir and post bhajan-kirtan, Shah said in an X post that with the consecration, the wait spanning over five centuries has ended.

“Today is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees,” Shah said. “Today, when our Ram Lalla is seated in his grand temple, I am, like countless Ram devotees, overwhelmed,” he wrote.

“It is not possible to capture this feeling in words. Who knows how our ancestors waited for this moment? But no fear shook their faith and resolve to rebuild the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi,” Shah wrote on X.