Shah, Nadda offer prayers, say Ayodhya event unforgettable

NEW DELHI: Nobody in the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, missed their prayers during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. They offered prayers from wherever they were, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals in Ayodhya.
Mourning his sister’s death, Shah did not attend the Ayodhya event but prayed at Delhi’s Shri Laxmi Narayan temple (Birla Mandir). After watching the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on TV at Birla Mandir and post bhajan-kirtan, Shah said in an X post that with the consecration, the wait spanning over five centuries has ended.
“Today is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees,” Shah said. “Today, when our Ram Lalla is seated in his grand temple, I am, like countless Ram devotees, overwhelmed,” he wrote.
“It is not possible to capture this feeling in words. Who knows how our ancestors waited for this moment? But no fear shook their faith and resolve to rebuild the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi,” Shah wrote on X.
In another post, he said, “Today, this resolve has been redeemed under the leadership of PM Modi. I express my gratitude to him.”
The minister paid his respect to those who struggled on with determination for centuries and endured insults. He also lauded VHP’s efforts, saying the struggle waged by thousands of saints and ordinary people resulted in a pleasant and successful resolution of all conflicts evidenced by prevalent spirituality.
In a similar sentiment, Nadda, along with other party leaders, watched the consecration ceremony at Delhi’s Jhandewalan temple.
Nadda posted on X saying he was privileged to have witnessed the historic moment in Ayodhya. “The holy moment is a blessing for the followers of Sanatan Dharma,” he wrote.
“This opportunity, obtained after centuries of patience and sacrifice, has inspired us to discharge our duties by surrendering ourselves to the high ideals of God,” Nadda said.
He expressed his gratitude to the Ram devotees for fulfilling their resolve under the leadership of PM Modi.
Nadda termed the consecration ceremony as a new dawn of cultural reawakening. “This dawn of cultural rejuvenation will illuminate our glorious nation,” he said.