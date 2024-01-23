Students may face stricter scrutiny for Canada visa

“We can’t have international students living in 3rd world conditions while being used as an ATM for the college they are going to. The current system allows international students to be routinely taken advantage of and is exacerbating the housing crisis. Requiring a housing address as part of the visa approval process would ensure every college has an appropriate housing plan and spur new student housing construction. Enough is enough. It’s time to clean up this broken federal program.’’

The measure comes in the wake of an exacerbating housing crisis, leading to unaffordable rentals that are forcing international students, majority of them Indians, to live in unsafe and illegal conditions in the country.