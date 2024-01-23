Uttarakhand adds one lakh new voters in 2024, marking state's highest middle-age participation

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, the upcoming elections are expected to be dominated by middle-aged voters. Data released by the State Election Commission indicates a significant increase in the state's voter population, with 99,922 new voters. This elevates the total number of voters in Uttarakhand, a state boasting a populace of around 12.5 million, to 83,36,780.

According to information received from sources within the State Election Commission, the largest demographic of voters consists of 22,44,000 individuals between the ages of 30 and 39. Specifically, there are 1,54,259 voters in the super senior citizen category of 80 years and older in the state, and an additional 1,411 voters who are over 100 years old.

The total number of eligible voters in Uttarakhand has now reached 83,36,780, marking an increase of 99,922 compared to the previous count. Within this figure, there are 1,29,062 voters, aged between 18 and 19, who will be casting their votes for the first time.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr. V Shanmugam announced the establishment of 11,729 polling stations across the state as he unveiled the final electoral roll.

Speaking to TNIE, a spokesperson of the State Election Commission said, "Dehradun district has the highest number of voters in the state, with a total of 1,530,939 eligible persons. In contrast, Rudraprayag district has the lowest number of voters, with a total number of 194,342 voters."

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer emphasised that the voter registration process will remain ongoing. "Individuals who have not yet registered can submit their applications to the Booth Level Officer (BLO), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, District Magistrate office, or through the online platform," said Shanmungam.

Additionally, special efforts are being made to raise awareness among transgender individuals about their eligibility to register as voters, and they are encouraged to step forward and participate in the electoral process.

According to the spokesperson of the State Election Commission, "In the state, the number of female voters in the age group of over 100 years is higher than male voters. Among the 1411 voters over a hundred years old, there are 853 women and 558 men. The number of differently-abled voters is 69,974."