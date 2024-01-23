'What we saw in Ayodhya on Jan 22 will be etched in our memories for years to come': PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: A day after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said "what we saw" in Ayodhya will be etched in our memories for years to come.

In a post on X, Modi shared a video montage of the ceremony in which a new idol of the Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple.

"What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come," Modi said in his post along with the video.