69 mn new jobs, 83 mn present jobs to disrupt in next 5 years: LinkedIn expert at ThinkEdu Conclave 2024

CHENNAI: In the next five years, 69 million new jobs would be created, while 83 million existing jobs would be disrupted, indicating a significant shift in the job market, said LinkedIn's Senior Director—Talent and Learning Solutions, India, Ruchee Anand at The New Indian Express's two-day ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Speaking on the panel, "Careers of 2024: What Should Students Prepare for?", chaired by Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist, on Day 1 of the conclave, Anand underscored the evolving job requirements in the wake of technological advancements. She stressed the growing importance of soft skills and human skills across industries.

"With the job requirements rapidly transforming due to the rise of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the importance of human skills or soft skills has become imperative across industries," said Anand.

She further mentioned how a notable 30 per cent shift in job descriptions has been witnessed since 2015. “Take the role of a sales manager, for instance—while foundational skills like communication and presentation remain crucial, there’s a new dimension. Virtual negotiation skills are now essential, and proficiency in AI tools for enhanced research is imperative,” added Anand.

She urged students to highlight their skill sets comprehensively when creating profiles or attending interviews. “The rise of green skills introduces a critical aspect: do you possess the expertise to calculate sustainability? Moreover, the significance of soft skills and human skills is gaining prominence. Candidates must actively seek opportunities to learn, adapt, and grow; learning is not merely an option—it is imperative,” stressed Anand.