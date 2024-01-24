'Abua Awas Yojana' providing three-room pucca houses launched in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday launched Abua Awas Yojana by handing over acceptance letters to 3887 beneficiaries of Khunti and 4, 000 of Simdega during a programme organised at NHPC ground in Khunti.

Under the scheme, three-room houses will be made available to 8 lakh needy in the next three years. First installment of Rs 50,000 was given to the beneficiaries. As per the target fixed by state government, Abua houses will be given to two lakh people in the current financial year, 3.5 lakh people in the year 2025 and 2.5 lakh people in the year 2026.

The needy and destitute will be provided three room pucca houses along with a kitchen spread over 31 square meters constructed at the cost of Rs 2 lakh per unit. As of now, nearly 30 lakh applications have been received which have already been verified.

“This is the first such step after the formation of Jharkhand that the state government is enabling people of this state to live a dignified life, and hence, the Abua Awas Yojana has been launched,” said CM Hemant Soren.