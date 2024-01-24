AI is only extension, not replacement of human mind: Experts at ThinkEdu Conclave 2024

CHENNAI: In a session titled “Challenge of AI: Is Young India Ready?” at the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai on Wednesday, Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the All India Council for Technical Education, highlighted the crucial role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today’s age. Sahasrabudhe emphasised the need for effective utilisation of AI from the right perspective.

Chaired by Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor, Sunday Standard, the session on the first day of the conclave explored various dimensions of AI, highlighting its potential benefits and the ethical considerations that must accompany its widespread use.

Addressing the audience during the two-day conclave, Sahasrabudhe pointed out that while AI possesses vast amounts of data and information, its effectiveness is limited.

“Even though AI has lots of data and information, without the human trait of “discerning effect” or ‘gyan’ and ‘pragyan,’ it cannot function effectively,” he said.

Joining in the panel discussion, Amar Patnaik, Member of Parliament, supported Sahasrabudhe’s point of view. He noted, “AI systems are building instrumental rationality and mechanical rationality as much as possible. So what human beings could probably not think of in rational terms, these AI algorithms can develop, but they cannot develop emotional rationality or emotional content.”