FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi for revealing minor rape victim's identity via tweet, Delhi cops tell HC

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that he has taken down his tweet allegedly disclosing the identity and details about the minor girl, who was raped and murdered in 2021 in the national capital.

Before a bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, Delhi Police's counsel informed that an FIR was lodged against Gandhi for his social media post in ' X' (then Twitter) in 2021 and further proceedings are pending in the matter.

Accordingly, the bench also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora disposed of a 2021 'public interest litigation' by Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, claims to be a social activist, seeking FIR in the matter.

The case is related to an incident, in which a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered inside a crematorium in 2021 in the Delhi Cantonment area. Following the gruesome incident, Gandhi met the victim girl's family and a tweet was posted on his social media handle along with a photograph of the girl with her parents, in which the victim's identity is allegedly disclosed.

As per Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, revealing the identity of a rape victim constitutes an offence and is punishable with imprisonment up to two years and fine.

Counsel representing Delhi Police, informed the high court that an FIR under no 240/2021 has been lodged against Gandhi, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha under the relevant sections of POCSO Act by the Special Cell, Delhi on the basis of a complaint made by Registrar of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

In the photo on the Tweet, the faces of the victim’s father and mother could be seen which thereby revealed the identity of the minor girl victim.

The Commission taking cognizance of the same issued notice to Twitter to take down the said post from the social media platform. Further, the Commission also issued a notice to Delhi Police to take action in the said matter and also to lodge an FIR under relevant Sections of POCSO and IPC.

The trial is pending in the case and charges are yet to be framed.