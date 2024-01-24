Following pact with govt, ULFA disbanded 44 years after formation

GUWAHATI: The pro-talk ULFA, which had signed a tripartite agreement on December 29 last year, has been formally disbanded 44 years after it was formed, a senior leader of the outfit said.

According to a clause of the pact, ULFA shall abjure the path of violence, give up all arms and ammunition and disband the organisation within one month.

The tripartite agreement was signed by the central and state governments and the ULFA.

The decision to disband the organisation was taken at a meeting of the organisation held in Assam's Darrang district on Tuesday, the outfit's General Secretary Anup Chetia told PTI.

It was also decided at the meeting to form a seven-member monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of the various clauses of the tripartite agreement, he said.

Chetia will be the convenor of the committee.

A socio-cultural organisation named 'Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha' will be formed, which will work towards protecting the cultural and linguistic identity of the society, he said.

The members will also soon meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to inform him about the outfit being disbanded and also to take forward the implementation of the agreement, Chetia added.

A possible organisational set-up for the rehabilitation of the cadres and to involve them in productive economic activity was also discussed at the meeting, another senior leader Mrinal Hazarika said.

The outfit will also have to vacate all the nine designated camps where ULFA cadres and their families were staying after coming for talks in 2011.

The arms/ammunition will be handed over to the state government at a formal ceremony later this month.